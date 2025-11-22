⁠Rs 25,000 Salary: How Much Can You Really Save In One Year

If your take-home pay is Rs 25,000 a month, it may feel like savings are out of reach. But by creating a realistic budget and adopting frugal habits, it is quite possible to put aside around Rs 48,000 to Rs 72,000 in a year, which means about Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 a month. In percentage terms, it comes to nearly 20% to 24% of your income.

First, set up a clear budget. With a tight monthly income of Rs 25,000, keep aside 60% for essentials, 20% for savings and 20% for discretionary spending, instead of the classic 50-30-20 rule.

In your case, that means about Rs 15,000 on needs, Rs 5,000 into savings and Rs 5,000 for wants.

One of the biggest levers for savings is your housing cost. If you’re able to share a flat, live in a more affordable area or stay with family. That way, you could reduce your rent burden, which would go a long way in helping you save Rs 5,000 or more monthly.

Similarly, food expenses can be cut significantly by cooking at home instead of ordering through food delivery apps or eating outside. Buying staples in bulk from local markets rather than expensive supermarkets is another win.

Transportation also offers savings. Avoiding cabs and using other modes of public transport such as bus or carpooling, or even cycling, can save you hundreds every month. This would again add up substantially over a year.