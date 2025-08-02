Rs 25,000 Monthly Salary? We Asked ChatGPT To Make A Budget — It Gave 3-Step Answer

Financial planning has become quite convenient these days with the advent of tech-driven platforms. Many people are using artificial intelligence (AI) powered tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT for smart ways to manage their money.

Generative AI platforms can help them with investment tips, money management, understanding the benefits of different investment tools and even visualise long-term goals.

We also asked ChatGPT to help us with a budget for Rs 25,000 monthly salary. It came up with a simplified three-step plan.

According to ChatGPT, one should go by the 50-30-20 rule to maximise their savings. This means that they could divide their monthly salary into three parts: 50% for needs, 30% for wants and 20% for savings.