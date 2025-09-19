Rs 20,000 SIP Vs Rs 20 Lakh Lump Sum: What Builds More Wealth In 20 Years?

An SIP allows you to invest a fixed amount, in this case Rs 20,000, every month into a mutual fund. Over 20 years, your total invested amount would be Rs 48 lakh (20,000 x 12 months x 20 years). Assuming an average annual return of 12%, a well-chosen equity mutual fund could grow this investment to around Rs 1.84 crore

The SIP calculator uses the following formula:

M = P × ({[1 + i]^n – 1} / i) × (1 + i)

In the formula:

M is the maturity amount you will receive.

P is the fixed amount invested at regular intervals.

n is the total number of instalments.

i is the periodic rate of interest.

The main advantage here is rupee-cost averaging. Your money buys more units when markets are low and fewer when markets are high, reducing the risk of poor market timing. SIPs also encourage disciplined investing and work well for those with regular income.