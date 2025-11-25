Rs 20,000 One-Time Investment: Can It Become Rs 10 Lakh?

In today’s world, most of us want to be financially independent. To achieve it, you need to grow your wealth. Along this path, one of the choices that people frequently make is to invest in financial assets.

But what if you don’t want to make too many investments and instead make a one-time investment? For example, if you make a lump sum investment of Rs 20,000, how long would it take to become Rs 10 lakh?

To realistically achieve Rs 10 lakh, a combination of consistent investments and compounding returns through instruments like mutual funds or equity over several years is essential.

Here’s an estimate of the potential duration required to turn an investment of Rs 20,000 in mutual funds into Rs 10 lakh.