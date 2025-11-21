Rs 2,000 Weekly Investment: Can It Make You A Crorepati?

Who doesn’t want to be a crorepati? It’s a dream for many in the middle-class income group who look for ways to grow their money. But taking out a large portion of your salary for investments isn't always easy.

Did you know that by just investing Rs 2,000 every week, you can aim to become a millionaire? That's Rs 8,000 per month, and over time, this modest saving can grow into a substantial corpus. You just need to remain consistent in investments and follow a few simple ways for smart money management.

Choosing the right investment instrument is crucial to building a corpus of Rs 1 crore with a modest investment of Rs 8,000 every month. Mutual fund systematic investment plans (SIPs) could be a suitable choice as they offer enormous flexibility and higher returns, compared to traditional savings instruments.

Assuming an annualised return of 12%, let’s see how a weekly investment of Rs 2,000 will grow over the years into Rs 1 crore.