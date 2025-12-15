Rs 200 To Rs 1,80,000: Investor Discovers Old Share Certificate 'Compounding For 30 Years'

Discovering an old piece of paper, especially a share certificate, could turn out to be a gold mine. A minuscule investment decades ago by your father or grandfather could have now become a substantial amount due to the power of compounding.

Stories of people discovering old share certificates often appear on social media and yet another similar post has gone viral on X, highlighting how forgotten investments could be financially rewarding.

An X user, named The Chartians, shared that one of his relatives stumbled upon an old share certificate of Burroughs Wellcome India Ltd. shares bought in 1993.

Surprisingly, the value of 20 shares bought three decades ago now stands at Rs 1,80,000.

“You find a piece of paper from 1993 worth Rs 1,80,000. A relative just found this 20-share certificate for Burroughs Wellcome. Turns out it merged into #GSK, issued bonuses...and sat there silently compounding for 30 years,” the X user wrote.