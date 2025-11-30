Rs 2 Lakh Lump Sum Investment: What It Can Grow Into In 10, 15 And 20 Years

While regular investment habits are rewarding, it can always be beneficial to supplement this habit with occasional lump sum investments.

Even smaller amounts invested two or three times a year can significantly enhance the growth of your portfolio, acting as an extra boost for your wealth creation journey. A lump sum investment could be helpful for higher returns as the power of compounding generates earnings on the entire principal from day one. This allows the money to grow exponentially over time, benefitting from market gains.

If you get your hands on a bonus or more disposable income due to tax benefits, putting them in a lump sum investment could be a great financial hack. Assuming an investor wants to invest Rs 2 lakh lump sum over a long-term horizon, it has the potential to significantly grow over time, even reaching up to 10 times over 20 years.

One of the most popular ways to invest a lump sum amount is to put them in equity-oriented mutual funds. With a long-term outlook, mutual funds provide the ability to spread risks while benefiting from professional management and the power of compounding.