Rs 2-Lakh Lump Sum: Crorepati Chances In 15, 20 And 25 Years

At an annual rate of return of 12% over a 15-year period, there would be some room for compounding to work. Though a single lump sum may not be enough to reach Rs 1 crore, growth would be substantial nonetheless.

Lump sum investment: Rs 2,00,000

Tenure: 15 years

Expected rate of return: 12% per annum

Estimated returns: Rs 8,94,713

Maturity corpus: Rs 10,94,713

This may well be short of the crorepati mark, but the money nevertheless grows by more than five times because of compounding.

Rs 2 Lakh In 20 Years

When you expand the horizon to 20 years, your corpus starts to accelerate. Compounding becomes more visible in the last few years, as the money invested keeps multiplying.

Lump sum investment: Rs 2,00,000

Tenure: 20 years

Expected rate of return: 12% per annum

Estimated returns: Rs 17,29,258

Maturity corpus: Rs 19,29,258

Even though Rs 1 crore remains a distant target, your gains grow almost 10 times over the invested amount.

Rs 2 Lakh In 25 Years

At 25 years, long-term equity compounding starts showing its true potential.

Lump sum investment: Rs 2,00,000

Tenure: 25 years

Expected rate of return: 12% per annum

Estimated returns: Rs 32,00,012

Maturity corpus: Rs 34,00,012

While Rs 1 crore still remains out of reach even over 25 years, the wealth creation is substantial, with the investment multiplying over 17 times.