Rs 15,000 SIP VS Rs 15 Lakh Lump Sum: How Long Will It Take To Make Rs 1 Crore?

If you put Rs 15,000 a month in an equity-oriented mutual fund through SIP, rupee-cost averaging and compounding would help your cause. If the rate of return is 12% per annum, after about 17 years your corpus would be Rs 1 crore. The total amount of capital invested here would be around Rs 31 lakh, and the remaining would be by way of returns. The advantage of SIP is that it creates fiscal prudence and reduces the risk of investing at the wrong time. Market volatility is neutralised, which means you do not have to worry about timing the market. SIPs are convenient for salaried people since the investment is done over a period of time.