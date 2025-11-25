Rs 15,000 Monthly SIP vs Rs 3 Lakh Lump Sum: Which Reaches Rs 1 Crore Faster?

Becoming a crorepati is a dream for many Indians as it represents financial stability. Reaching the first crore is an important milestone and is often viewed as a key long-term financial goal.

While it may seem distant, consistent effort and disciplined investing can make this goal attainable. With the right assets and informed decisions, one can achieve this goal either by monthly small investments or a large lump sum investment. The investment duration may differ, but both pathways come with their own merits, particularly in mutual fund investments.

One of the popular investment tools for a long-term outlook, mutual funds are professionally managed investment schemes. In this, fund houses pool money from multiple investors to invest in stocks, bonds or other securities. Historically, equity-oriented mutual funds have been known to give at least 12% annual returns.

Monthly payments in mutual funds allow investors to save without worrying about market timing and reduce risk of market volatility over the long-term. On the other hand, lump-sum investments can capture market opportunities at once, benefiting from the accelerated power of compounding.

If one were to either make monthly investments of Rs 15,000 or choose a Rs 3 lakh lump sum, here’s how they may grow: