Rs 1.5 Lakh Tax-Saving Investment: Final Corpus Projection After 15 Years

Tax-saving investment instruments offer an opportunity to investors to accumulate wealth while reducing their overall income tax liability. Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, taxpayers can claim deductions up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year.

Popular tax-saving investments in India include public provident fund (PPF), Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), Unit-Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP), National Pension System (NPS) and Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), among others. While all these investment options offer tax benefits, they vary widely in terms of features, tenure and returns.

These savings instruments come with different maturity tenures and provide varying returns, catering to both short-term investment goals and long-term financial planning.

Over a long-term tenure of 15 years, let’s see how your investments in PPF, ELSS and EPF can grow while offering tax benefits.

However, it’s important to note that Section 80C benefits can only be claimed under the old tax regime. The deductions against tax-saving investments can’t be claimed under the new tax regime.