Rs 11,000 SIP: Time Required To Reach Rs 1.5 Crore

The investment landscape in India has significantly transformed in the last few years with the emergence of new-age fintech companies. The tech-driven platforms have made wealth accumulation more convenient by increasing access to a wide range of investment instruments. A disciplined approach and consistent investment over a long-term horizon can help investors reach a remarkable milestone like Rs 1 crore without any hassle. If you are looking forward to becoming a crorepati, systematic investment plans (SIPs) could be a suitable option.

A mutual fund SIP allows investors to invest a fixed amount at a regular interval, like every month, depending on their financial goals. In recent years, SIPs have become popular among investors in India due to multiple factors like higher returns compared to traditional instruments, better flexibility and the option to invest small amounts every month.

However, it could be confusing to decide how long you should stay invested. Generally, financial experts advise a long-term horizon for SIP investments to maximise the benefits of rupee cost averaging and the power of compounding. The longer the tenure, the higher your earnings from SIPs. As per industry trends, over a long-term horizon, most equity mutual fund SIPs have given double-digit returns.

If you are looking forward to building a corpus of Rs 1.5 crore with a monthly SIP of 11,000, a long-term strategy could be crucial for achieving the target. It may seem difficult to reach your goal of Rs 1.5 crore with just Rs 11,000 per month. However, it can be easily achieved.