Rs 11,000 Monthly SIP: Year-By-Year Corpus Growth To Rs 1 Crore

Compounding is one of the most powerful tools an investor can use when it comes to building long-term wealth. Combine that principle with Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in mutual funds, and you have a remarkably simple, yet effective way of reaching your financial goals. With a disciplined approach and long-term investment strategy, you can build a large corpus through SIPs for retirement planning, buying a house or funding your child’s education.

In essence, compounding means earning returns not only on your principal amount but also on the returns generated periodically, generally every month or a year. This produces a snowball effect, allowing your money to grow faster. The longer you remain invested, the higher the returns. As such, investment duration plays a crucial role in long-term wealth creation.

If you are planning to build a corpus of Rs 1 crore with a modest investment of Rs 11,000 per month, let’s see how an SIP could be helpful in reaching the crorepati goal.