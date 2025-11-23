Rs 10,000 SIP Vs Rs 10 Lakh Lump Sum: How To Build A Corpus Of Rs 1 Crore?

Mutual fund SIPs allow investors to invest a small amount at regular intervals, generally every month, instead of a huge sum at once. It could be a suitable choice for investors who want to save a small amount every month to build a sizable corpus over the years.

SIPs help in long-term wealth accumulation due to the power of compounding. For those who don’t want to worry about timing the market or volatility, SIPs could be a suitable option.

Investing a large amount of money at once in a mutual fund is known as a lump sum investment. This also grows your money over time, sometimes faster than SIPs during a booming market.

But a lump sum investment can also expose you to short-term volatility. It could be a better choice for investors with higher risk tolerance.

SIPs offer more flexibility, while lump sum investments may yield higher returns when invested during a market downturn. However, actual returns against investments in both instruments may vary due to multiple factors.