Business NewsPersonal FinanceRs 10,000 SIP Vs Rs 10 Lakh Lump Sum: How To Build A Corpus Of Rs 1 Crore?
ADVERTISEMENT

Rs 10,000 SIP Vs Rs 10 Lakh Lump Sum: How To Build A Corpus Of Rs 1 Crore?

SIPs offer more flexibility, while lump sum investments may yield higher returns when invested during a market downturn.

23 Nov 2025, 01:57 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actual returns over SIP and lump sum investments may vary due to multiple factors. (Image: Freepik)</p></div>
Actual returns over SIP and lump sum investments may vary due to multiple factors. (Image: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Mutual funds have become a popular choice for investors seeking higher returns than conventional savings instruments. They are easy to access, well-managed and appropriate for both one-time and recurring investments.

To build a corpus of Rs 1 crore, investors look at two main choices: investing through a lump sum or a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). Both can contribute to wealth accumulation, but they work differently.

SIPs Vs Lump Sum

Mutual fund SIPs allow investors to invest a small amount at regular intervals, generally every month, instead of a huge sum at once. It could be a suitable choice for investors who want to save a small amount every month to build a sizable corpus over the years.

SIPs help in long-term wealth accumulation due to the power of compounding. For those who don’t want to worry about timing the market or volatility, SIPs could be a suitable option.

Investing a large amount of money at once in a mutual fund is known as a lump sum investment. This also grows your money over time, sometimes faster than SIPs during a booming market.

But a lump sum investment can also expose you to short-term volatility. It could be a better choice for investors with higher risk tolerance.

SIPs offer more flexibility, while lump sum investments may yield higher returns when invested during a market downturn. However, actual returns against investments in both instruments may vary due to multiple factors.

ALSO READ

How To Build A Rs 7-Lakh Foreign Trip Corpus Through SIPs
Opinion
How To Build A Rs 7-Lakh Foreign Trip Corpus Through SIPs
Read More

Rs 10,000 SIP Vs Rs 10 Lakh Lump Sum For Building Rs 1 Crore

Reaching the target of Rs 1 crore can be easily achieved through SIPs and a lump sum investment. Let’s see how you can achieve the target with a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 and a lump sum investment of Rs 10 lakh. For this investment scenario, let’s assume a return rate of 12% per annum.

Lump Sum Investment  

Target: Rs 1 crore

Lump Sum Investment: Rs 10,00,000

Expected Return Rate: 12% per annum

Time Period: 20 years

Estimated Returns: Rs 86,46,293

Total Value: Rs 96,46,293

SIP Investment Formula

Target: Rs 1 crore

Monthly Investment: Rs 10,000

Expected Return Rate: 12% per annum

Time Period: 20 years

Invested Amount:  Rs 24,00,000

Estimated Returns: Rs 75,91,479

Total Value: Rs 99,91,479

As per the above calculation, you can reach the target of Rs 1 crore through both investment instruments in 20 years. However, the returns on investment in both SIP and lump sum schemes may vary significantly.

For instance, a total investment of Rs 24 lakh through SIPs may yield total returns of Rs 75.91 lakh. On the other hand, a lump sum investment of Rs 10 lakh may provide total returns of Rs 86.46 lakh over the same tenure.  

The decision to choose between a lump sum and SIP should be finalized after evaluating your financial condition and risk appetite. Even the guidance of a financial expert may also help in minimising risks while maximising potential benefits.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT