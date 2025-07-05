Rs 10,000 SIP vs Rs 10 lakh FD: What Makes You A Crorepati Faster?

One of the things which makes a fixed deposit attractive is that it carries almost no risk. You simply need to deposit a lump sum with a bank or financial institution for a fixed tenure. It will earn you a guaranteed interest rate. So, the returns from an FD are absolutely predictable.

But the problem with FDs is that they offer lower returns, especially if you take inflation into account. The income that you generate will be significantly reduced by inflation. Fixed deposits typically offer interest rates between 6% and 7% per annum for tenures of five to ten years.

On the other hand, mutual funds typically offer annual returns of 12% to 15% over the long term. It is important to remember that SIPs are vulnerable to market risks. If you generate good returns from a mutual fund investment, you can beat inflation and generate significantly higher returns compared to an FD.