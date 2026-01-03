Rs 10,000 Monthly SIP: When Do You Actually Become A Crorepati?

For many investors, the dream of becoming a 'crorepati' is both inspiring and motivating, marking a major financial milestone. Amid the rapidly changing financial services industry in the country, the concept of accumulating Rs 1 crore might sound daunting to many. In reality, disciplined investing through Systematic Investment Plans (SIP) certainly makes this milestone achievable for almost everybody, thanks to the diverse range of investment choices available these days.

Investors usually prefer mutual fund SIPs as they have the potential to offer higher returns than traditional instruments.

When it comes to SIPs, individuals are required to invest a fixed amount on a regular basis into mutual funds. This amount ranges from one person to another, depending on their financial condition. With time, these small and consistent contributions can grow into substantial wealth, provided that you stay committed and patient.