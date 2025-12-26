Rs 10,000 Invested At The Start Of 2025: Returns From Gold, Silver, Copper, Nifty And More
Silver has been the standout performer this year, with prices up around 130-150% amid strong industrial demand, supply constraints and safe-haven buying.
If 2025 taught investors one lesson, it’s that this year belonged to the commodities. While equity indices in India nudged higher, precious metals ran away with the leaderboard— silver sprinted, gold power-walked, and copper stayed with the pack.
Here’s how a simple Rs 10,000 bet placed on Jan. 1, 2025 in each asset stacked up by late December.
Silver: The Clear Winner
Silver has been the standout performer this year, with prices up around 130-150% amid strong industrial demand, supply constraints and safe-haven buying. Today, silver neared the Rs 2,23,760 per kilogram milestone in major cities, according to the India Bullion Association.
At 130% return: Rs 10,000 × (1 + 1.30) = Rs 23,000 or so.
A Rs 10,000 investment in silver at the start of the year would now be worth over Rs 23,000, making it the best-performing asset in this comparison.
Gold: Strong Safe-Haven Gains
Gold prices have risen 70–80% in 2025, supported by geopolitical uncertainty, central bank buying and expectations of global rate cuts. Today, the domestic price of 24-karat gold surged past the Rs 1,38,510 per 10-gram mark, according to the India Bullion Association.
At 70% return: Rs 10,000 × 1.70 = Rs 17,000
Gold would have turned a Rs 10,000-plus investment into Rs 17,000 – Rs 18,000, reinforcing its role as a portfolio hedge.
ALSO READ
Gold And Silver Prices Continue To Climb — Check Latest Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, And Other Cities
Copper: Solid, But Behind Precious Metals
Copper has gained nearly 40% this year, benefiting from supply tightness and long-term demand from electrification and infrastructure. The powerful December rally has carried prices for the industrial metal to unprecedented highs above $12,000 a ton on fears of a tighter global market in 2026.
At 35% return: Rs 10,000 × 1.35 = Rs 13,500 or so.
While respectable, copper’s returns remain well below those of gold and silver.
A series of major mine outages this year combined with the threat of US import tariffs, leading traders to pour metal into the country. As a result, copper gained almost 40% this year and is on track for its biggest annual jump since 2009.
Bank Nifty Beats the Benchmark
Indian equities have lagged commodities in 2025. The Nifty 50 index is up around 10–12%.
At 12% return: Rs 10,000 × 1.12 = Rs 11,200
The Bank Nifty has performed better, rising over 16%, supported by credit growth and stable asset quality.
At 16% return: Rs 10,000 × 1.16 = Rs 11,600
Looking ahead, in an exclusive interaction with NDTV Profit on Wednesday, Dec. 24, Gautam Shah of Goldilocks Research, said he expects the equity indices to reach for higher levels in 2026.
The ace investor is bullish on the macro fundamentals and earnings outlook. Shah is betting on metals and public sector undertakings (PSU) and has pegged the two sectors as the two major 'opportunities of the year' for 2026.