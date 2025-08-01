Rs 1,000 SIP Vs PPF: Which One Gives Better Returns In 15 Years?

PPF is a government-backed small savings scheme with a lock-in period of 15 years. It currently offers a fixed interest rate of 7.1% per annum (as of July 2025), compounded annually. Contributions to PPF qualify for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. The interest earned is tax-free too.

Let’s assume you invest Rs 1,000 per month in a PPF account. At the current interest rate of 7.1%, your total contribution over 15 years would be Rs 1.8 lakh and the maturity amount would be around Rs 3.25 lakh. The returns are steady, secure and tax-free, making PPF ideal for risk-averse investors.