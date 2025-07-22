Rs 100 Daily SIP VS Rs 3,000 Monthly SIP For 20 Years: Which Is Better?

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have emerged as one of the most popular options to invest in mutual funds, offering investors a disciplined and flexible approach to wealth creation. With the option to start with as little as Rs 100 per month, SIPs allow individuals to tailor their investment amount and tenure to suit their financial goals.

SIPs are a good choice to meet long-term goals for those who can’t invest large amounts at one go.

However, a common dilemma is whether to invest a small amount daily or choose a monthly cycle. For instance, it could be confusing to choose between Rs 100 daily and a monthly investment of Rs 3,000 every month.