Rs 100 Daily Investment In SIP: Here's How Much It Can Make In 10 Years

Mutual funds offer an opportunity to invest across various assets without getting exposed to market volatility directly. Investors can choose both lump sum schemes and Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) to invest in mutual funds. For investors looking forward to more flexibility and a long-term investment horizon, SIPs could be a suitable choice.

As per industry trends, mutual fund SIPs have offered higher returns in the long run compared to traditional investment instruments. SIPs offer investors a disciplined and flexible approach for wealth accumulation. Investors can choose the amount and tenure as per their financial needs.

Investors looking forward to investing small amounts regularly may find SIPs more suitable. Many mutual fund schemes allow even investing as low as Rs 100 per day through SIPs.

If you are planning to invest in a mutual fund scheme, it is important to evaluate a few key aspects before choosing a daily SIP scheme.