Rs 1 Lakh Salary? Here's How To Make Rs 1 Crore In 10 Years

A salary of Rs 1 lakh a month is a remarkable milestone for many people in professional life. This offers financial freedom and better opportunities for wealth creation with smart financial planning. If you are looking forward to building your first Rs 1 crore corpus with a salary of Rs 1 lakh per month, it just needs consistent investment and effective financial planning.

To achieve the significant milestone of Rs 1 crore corpus, you can choose the tenure and the investment amount as per your financial needs. You can diversify your portfolio across various investment instruments to minimise risk while ensuring steady returns in the long run. If you are looking forward to an investment horizon of 10 years, here’s how you can accumulate Rs 1 crore.