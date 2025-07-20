Rs 1 Lakh Monthly Salary? Here Are Your Best Possible Investment Bets Today

Salaried employees earning up Rs 12.75 lakh per annum are not required to pay income tax under the new tax regime after the hike in rebate in Budget 2025-26. That means more cash in hand and higher disposable income for employees.

This gives salaried employees more freedom to spend, but it also comes with more responsibility to save.

If you earn Rs 1 lakh a month, you're already in a strong financial position than most. If used wisely, this income could be used to secure your financial future, through emergency funds, long-term retirement plans and even fund short-term goals like international holidays.

After covering monthly expenses, if you are able to save at least 25-30% of your income, here is what you can do:

1. Create an emergency fund: If you don’t already have an emergency fund with at least three months of expenses, build it. Set a portion of your savings for unexpected emergencies.

2. Assuming your emergency fund has been created, you may now allocate your savings toward short and long-term goals.

Assuming you save Rs 30,000 per month, here’s how to use it: