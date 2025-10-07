Rs 1 Lakh Monthly Income Post Retirement: Corpus Required And How To Create It

Inflation should be taken into consideration, as the worth of Rs 1 lakh today would be quite less in 20 to 30 years. Thus, inflation is a huge consideration while planning for a monthly retirement income of Rs 1 lakh.

For example, if your expenditure is Rs 1 lakh today and you expect to retire after 20 years, with an assumption of 6% inflation every year, you would need around Rs 3.2 lakh per month to live the same life.

Likewise, if your expenditure is Rs 30,000 now, you would be needing around Rs 1 lakh per month after 20 years.

To accurately estimate your corpus, make reasonable assumptions for the inflation rate and plan for life expectancy conservatively, till about 85 years, to ensure your retirement funds last.