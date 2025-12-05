⁠Rs 1 Lakh Lump Sum Every Year — Final Corpus After 15 Years

Over a long-term horizon of 10 to 15 years, the average annualised return for equity-oriented mutual funds has been around 12%, as per industry trends. Mutual fund SIPs could be a suitable choice over a 15-year investment horizon for investors looking for higher returns. SIPs offer comparatively higher returns than traditional instruments due to the power of compounding and market-linked gains.

Apart from mutual funds, if you are planning for a 15-year investment tenure, diversification of investment across instruments such as the PPF and gold could also help to minimise risks, while ensuring stable returns. Ultimately, the decision should be based on your risk appetite and long-term financial goals.

Rs 1 Lakh Yearly SIP

Tenure: 15 years

SIP investment: Rs 1 lakh yearly

Expected rate of return: 12% per annum

Invested amount: Rs 15 lakh

Estimated returns: Rs 26.75 lakh

Total value: Rs 41.75 lakh

Rs 1 Lakh Yearly In PPF

Tenure: 15 years

Yearly investment: Rs 1 lakh

Expected rate of return: 7.1% per annum

Invested amount: Rs 15 lakh

Estimated returns: Rs 12.12 lakh

Maturity value: Rs 27.12 lakh

Gold

Tenure: 15 years

Investment Amount (yearly): Rs 1 lakh

Expected returns: 10% per annum

Invested amount: Rs 15 lakh

Estimated returns: Rs 19.94 lakh

Maturity value: Rs 34.94 lakh

As the comparison shows, mutual funds are expected to offer more attractive returns over a 15-year period, primarily because of the power of compounding.

It’s important to note that mutual fund SIPs are linked to the market and thus carry a greater risk, with no guarantee of return. Gold, too, does not offer assured returns, but it is generally considered safer than equity mutual funds. If your priority is safety, then PPF could be the best option. Though the maturity value is lower, the capital is secure.

In any case, it will be a sensible step to consult a financial expert before any major investment to plan an effective strategy for your long-term goals.