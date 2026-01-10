Rs 1 Crore Is Now Baseline In Bengaluru: Middle Class Pushed To City’s Outer Edge

Rs 1 crore is no longer a luxury benchmark in Bengaluru, it’s the baseline. Mid-sized 2BHKs in areas like Whitefield and Sarjapur Road are now firmly in seven-figure territory, marking a sharp shift in affordability.

The Times Property Residential Price Index confirms the trend: this is no longer a boom, it’s the new normal.

According to the index, average property prices across Bengaluru now range between Rs7,000 and Rs8,600 per sq ft. In premium pockets like Indira Nagar, Koramangala, and Malleswaram, prices touch Rs18,000–Rs23,000 per sq ft.

Even mid-market areas like Whitefield, Bellandur, and HSR Layout now sit comfortably above Rs10,000 per sq ft.

The result? Compact 2BHK apartments in these localities are now priced well above Rs1 crore.

“Rs1 crore used to mean luxury. Today, it's the entry ticket for convenience,” said a Bengaluru-based property consultant. “And buyers aren’t paying for size. They’re paying for commute, connectivity, and civic certainty.”

The index shows that what was considered “affordable” has been pushed to the fringes. Electronics City remains one of the few areas quoting under Rs6,000 per sq ft. Kengeri, Vidyaranyapura, and JP Nagar still offer sub-Rs8,000 pricing, but with clear trade-offs in commute time and infrastructure readiness.

Meanwhile, prices on Bannerghatta Main Road, Thanisandra, and Marathahalli have surged to Rs13,000–Rs15,000 per sq ft. Sarjapur Road has touched a high of Rs22,200—unthinkable just a few years ago.

Critically, this rise isn’t being driven by speculative investors. It’s end-users-- working professionals, dual-income households, and nuclear families, willing to pay more for certainty. The trend reflects a deeper transformation: Bengaluru isn’t turning into Mumbai, where supply-demand mismatches drive extreme prices. It’s evolving into a mature, user-driven real estate market, where lifestyle logistics command the premium.

“Buyers today are asking about metro access, not clubhouse facilities,” a developer noted. “Convenience has become currency.”