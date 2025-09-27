Rs 1 Crore In Stocks Vs Rs 1 Crore In Mutual Funds: What Is Better?

Investing Rs 1 crore in a mutual fund’s growth option can outperform a similar investment in direct equities over time, according to chartered accountant Nitin Kaushik. In a long thread on X (formerly Twitter), he compares the two strategies over a five-year period. Through the post, he also shows that the way payouts are handled results in a huge wealth disparity.

Kaushik began his post by saying, “1 crore in stocks vs 1 crore in mutual funds. Both start the same. But 5 years later, the difference runs into lakhs.” He said the “secret” is factors like “dividends, compounding” and what he calls “the ‘hidden SIP’ effect.”

Kaushik also explained the concept of dividend yield, saying that Nifty 50 companies offer an average dividend yield of around 1.4%. “For every Rs 1 Cr invested, you get Rs 1.4L/year as dividend.”

Kaushik added that if the annual dividend is spent, it never compounds further.