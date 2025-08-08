Rs 1 Crore Goal: CA Shares Five-Step Guide To Becoming A Crorepati

You hail from a modest background and dream of becoming a crorepati. It's possible. With the right mindset, skills and enough time to reap the benefits of compounding, you can turn your dreams into reality.

In an X thread, Chartered Accountant (CA) and tax expert Nitin Kaushik has laid out an investment roadmap to achieve a corpus of Rs 1 crore and more, starting from zero.

“It’s not about luck. It’s about systems and consistency,” Kaushik says.