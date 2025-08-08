Rs 1 Crore Goal: CA Shares Five-Step Guide To Becoming A Crorepati
Compounding is the key to earning over Rs 1 crore, according to CA Nitin Kaushik, who recently shared an investment roadmap on X.
You hail from a modest background and dream of becoming a crorepati. It's possible. With the right mindset, skills and enough time to reap the benefits of compounding, you can turn your dreams into reality.
In an X thread, Chartered Accountant (CA) and tax expert Nitin Kaushik has laid out an investment roadmap to achieve a corpus of Rs 1 crore and more, starting from zero.
“It’s not about luck. It’s about systems and consistency,” Kaushik says.
ð¥ From â¹0 Savings to â¹1 Cr: A Financial Freedom Blueprint Most People Ignore— CA Nitin Kaushik (@Finance_Bareek) August 2, 2025
Here’s a breakdown of his proposal.
Phase 1: Create Emergency Fund
To be prepared for the worst, Kaushik advises saving Rs 1 lakh in a savings account or a fixed deposit. “This gives you a buffer for job loss, medical needs, or sudden expenses,” he outlined.
He also emphasised the importance of building a safety net before starting to invest.
Phase 2: Rs 10,000 SIP
You need to invest Rs 10,000 monthly via SIP in equity mutual funds. If you invest consistently and earn at least a 12% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), your investment will grow to Rs 1 crore in 20 years.
Phase 3: Start Side Hustle
Kaushik advises starting a side hustle, such as content creation and teaching, to earn at least Rs 30,000 monthly. “Use it only to invest or build assets. Over 10 years, this alone can add Rs 30–Rs 40 lakh to your net worth,” he suggests.
Phase 4: Risk Protection
This should cover term life insurance amounting to 10 to 15 times your annual earnings, along with a health insurance offering a sum assured of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. You must avoid high-interest loans and EMIs, as these can quietly erode your financial well-being.
Phase 5: Build Your Freedom Fund
To identify your “financial independence number”, you need to multiply your annual expenses by 25. For example, if you spend Rs 6 lakh annually, you need a corpus of over Rs 1.5 crore.
Finally, the CA recommends acquiring remunerative skills such as coding, writing, marketing and finance. “Skill-based income compounds faster than market returns,” he says.