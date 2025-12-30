Revised ITR Deadline Is Here: What Happens If You Fail To File?

The last date to file a revised income tax return (ITR) for AY 2025-26 is Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. A few taxpayers have been receiving alerts via SMS and email from the Income Tax Department about their ITR being put on hold due to a mismatch in their filing.

Such taxpayers are required to file a revised ITR before the Dec. 31 deadline. Those who have filed their income tax returns for the relevant period, but later discovered errors can file a revised return under Section 139(5) of the Indian Tax Act, 1961.

This grants the opportunity to make corrections and bring ITR filing in line with actual disclosures.