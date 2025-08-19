Retirement With EPF: How To Accumulate Rs 2 Crore By The Time You Retire

Retirement planning is a key pillar of financial independence. For salaried individuals in the private sector, investing in the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) remains one of the most common avenues to build a retirement corpus. With its attractive interest rates, EPF serves as a stable vehicle to ensure financial security post-retirement.

Both the employee and employer contribute 12% of the employee’s basic salary plus dearness allowance (DA) to the EPF account each month. The contributions earn a fixed interest rate, declared annually by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The interest rate has hovered around 8.1% to 8.5% in recent years. For FY 2024-25, the government has fixed the interest rate at 8.25%.

Due to its tax benefits, guaranteed returns and compounding effect, EPF is a powerful tool for long-term wealth creation.

To accumulate Rs 2 crore through EPF, you need to consider several factors such as your monthly contribution, the employer’s contribution, the interest rate and the time horizon. Even a modest salary can build a significant corpus over 30–35 years.