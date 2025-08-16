Retirement Planning: What Does It Take To Make Rs 10 Crore Through Investments?

Creating a retirement corpus of Rs 10 crore may seem like a dream, but it can become a reality with discipline, patience and a proper investment plan. One of the most effective ways to build a Rs 10-crore corpus could be to start early.

Consistent investments over a long-term horizon will also help your money to grow faster due to the power of compounding. Let’s take a look at key aspects you should take into account while planning to build a retirement corpus of Rs 10 crore.