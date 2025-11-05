Retirement Planning: Rs 10 Crore Enough To Retire? Viral Reddit Post Sparks Financial Security Debate
Evaluating whether Rs 10 crore is enough for retirement depends on factors such as return on investment, location and current assets, noted several users.
Building a retirement corpus requires financial discipline, consistent investments and long-term planning. However, assessment of how much you require for your golden years could be a tough task. A viral social media post has sparked debate about financial security after retirement.
A Reddit user posted if Rs 10 crore would provide a comfortable lifestyle after retirement in India. The post has sparked widespread discussion around personal finances and the impact of inflation. Several users said living stress-free post-retirement depends on factors such as spending habits and lifestyle choices.
“Just a thought I wanted to discuss — if someone inherits around Rs 10 crore (mix of land, property, mutual funds, etc.), do you think that’s enough to retire comfortably in India today?” the user asked.
“For example, a single person like me would spend around Rs 1 lakh/month, and maybe around Rs 3 lakh/month after marriage, with family expenses included. If invested properly, Rs 10 crore could generate solid passive income — but I’m curious how others view this in the current economy,” the user added.
According to an estimate, with a withdrawal rate of 4-5%, a sum of Rs 10 crore could potentially yield an annual income of Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh, which may be adequate for a comfortable life in tier 2 or 3 cities where monthly costs typically range between Rs 50,000 and Rs 75,000.
However, living expenses in major metropolitan areas such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are considerably higher, meaning the same amount might not stretch as far.
Rising inflation could significantly erode savings over time. Historically, it has averaged between 6-8%, which means living costs could potentially double within nine to 12 years. Financial experts often recommend investing in assets that yield returns above inflation to preserve and grow retirement funds
As of now, the post has received over 450 upvotes and more than 300 comments.
One user wrote, “If your Rs 10 crore can generate 10% ROI, then absolutely more than enough.”
“Depends on various factors. One of the biggest factors is whether it can generate a regular monthly income or ROI. Another factor is the city you live in. Larger metropolitan cities equal more expenditure,” said another user.
“The third factor is the assets already owned. If you already have your own house or apartment, then it is different. If you are planning to buy something out of that money, it will change the view drastically,” the user added.
“Even invested in safe instruments like bonds and FDs, it should work out fine,” read a comment.