Retirement Planning: Rs 10 Crore Enough To Retire? Viral Reddit Post Sparks Financial Security Debate

Building a retirement corpus requires financial discipline, consistent investments and long-term planning. However, assessment of how much you require for your golden years could be a tough task. A viral social media post has sparked debate about financial security after retirement.

A Reddit user posted if Rs 10 crore would provide a comfortable lifestyle after retirement in India. The post has sparked widespread discussion around personal finances and the impact of inflation. Several users said living stress-free post-retirement depends on factors such as spending habits and lifestyle choices.

“Just a thought I wanted to discuss — if someone inherits around Rs 10 crore (mix of land, property, mutual funds, etc.), do you think that’s enough to retire comfortably in India today?” the user asked.

“For example, a single person like me would spend around Rs 1 lakh/month, and maybe around Rs 3 lakh/month after marriage, with family expenses included. If invested properly, Rs 10 crore could generate solid passive income — but I’m curious how others view this in the current economy,” the user added.