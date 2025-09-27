Retirement Planning: Have Little Savings? Here's How You Can Save Rs 1 Crore In 10 Years

Business NewsPersonal FinanceRetirement Planning: Have Little Savings? Here's How You Can Save Rs 1 Crore In 10 Years
With tools such as mutual funds, NPS, or PPF and a medium to long-term investment horizon, building a Rs 1 crore corpus is not tough.

27 Sep 2025, 12:01 PM IST i
Tools such as mutual funds, NPS, or PPF can help build a corpus (Photo Source: Freepik)
If you’re set to retire in 10 years but have little savings, this might be a good time to start building or reassessing your portfolio. Retirement is a time when you say goodbye to your employment income. During this time, you need a financial cushion to cover daily expenses and healthcare. 

A steady income is also needed to support your lifestyle. That’s why early planning is key for a sustainable and independent retirement. But if you have missed that window, there is still time.

It is still possible to build a solid retirement fund of Rs 1 crore corpus. With tools such as mutual funds, NPS, or PPF and a medium to long-term investment horizon, building a Rs 1 crore corpus is not tough.

The goal can be achieved by staying committed to your investments and reorganising your financial habits. Considering you could be in a mid to senior-level role at this stage of employment, try to save a larger portion of your income towards a retirement corpus.

With a mix of assets like gold and SIPs, here’s how you can build Rs 1 crore in 10 years:

Gold Investments:

In 2025, gold rewarded investors by giving a solid, nearly 50% return amid broader economic uncertainty around the world. While the precious metal is known to give typically 10% annual returns, its impressive bull run this year shows that it can be a great addition to one’s portfolio for long-term wealth creation.

Target: Rs 40 lakh

Monthly investment needed: Rs 20,000

Investment duration: 10 years

Expected rate of return: 10%

Invested amount: Rs 24,00,000

Estimated returns: Rs 17,31,040

Total value: Rs 41,31,040

Mutual Fund Investments:

SIP amount: Rs 25,000

Investment duration: 10 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 30,00,000

Estimated returns: Rs 28,08,476

Total value: Rs 58,08,476

This way, you make nearly Rs 1 crore in 10 years assuming the rate of returns remains the same. If you wish, you can also opt for a ‘step-up’ SIP plan, which allows you to gradually increase your investment as your income grows.

