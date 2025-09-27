Retirement Planning: Have Little Savings? Here's How You Can Save Rs 1 Crore In 10 Years

If you’re set to retire in 10 years but have little savings, this might be a good time to start building or reassessing your portfolio. Retirement is a time when you say goodbye to your employment income. During this time, you need a financial cushion to cover daily expenses and healthcare.

A steady income is also needed to support your lifestyle. That’s why early planning is key for a sustainable and independent retirement. But if you have missed that window, there is still time.

It is still possible to build a solid retirement fund of Rs 1 crore corpus. With tools such as mutual funds, NPS, or PPF and a medium to long-term investment horizon, building a Rs 1 crore corpus is not tough.

The goal can be achieved by staying committed to your investments and reorganising your financial habits. Considering you could be in a mid to senior-level role at this stage of employment, try to save a larger portion of your income towards a retirement corpus.

With a mix of assets like gold and SIPs, here’s how you can build Rs 1 crore in 10 years: