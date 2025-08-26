Retirement Mistakes You Must Avoid: A Guide To Sort Your Golden Years

Not Starting Early Enough

One of the biggest mistakes people make is delaying retirement planning. The power of compounding is your greatest ally when saving for retirement.

Starting early allows your investments to grow significantly over time. The earlier you start, the stronger your safety net will be.

2. Underestimating Retirement Expenses

Many Indians assume their expenses will drastically reduce post-retirement. However, rising inflation costs for healthcare, travel and lifestyle needs can come heavy on your pocket. Failing to account for inflation can erode your savings faster than expected.

3. Not Diversifying Investments

Putting all your money in one asset class is risky. Popular investment options include fixed deposits (FDs) and real estate. FDs offer safety but low returns and fail to beat inflation. Real estate can be illiquid and may not generate regular income.

That is why you must diversify your investments. Equities, mutual funds and annuity products are some of the options you can choose from.