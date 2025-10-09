Retirement Goal: Here's How You Can Accumulate Rs 4 Crore In 25 Years

Maintaining your lifestyle even after your steady income stops calls for meticulous financial planning. A well-structured retirement plan ensures financial independence and peace of mind. Just like the early bird, starting early will give you a major advantage.

Even small, regular investments can grow significantly over time. With a 25-year horizon, you have ample time to build a substantial corpus, such as Rs 4 crore. Disciplined saving, smart investing and regular reviews should be your tools to achieve this goal.

A mix of investment instruments such as public provident fund (PPF), mutual funds and precious metals like gold can help build a substantial retirement fund.