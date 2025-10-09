Retirement Goal: Here's How You Can Accumulate Rs 4 Crore In 25 Years
A mix of instruments such as public provident funds (PPF), mutual funds and precious metals like gold can help build a substantial retirement fund.
Maintaining your lifestyle even after your steady income stops calls for meticulous financial planning. A well-structured retirement plan ensures financial independence and peace of mind. Just like the early bird, starting early will give you a major advantage.
Even small, regular investments can grow significantly over time. With a 25-year horizon, you have ample time to build a substantial corpus, such as Rs 4 crore. Disciplined saving, smart investing and regular reviews should be your tools to achieve this goal.
Here’s How One Can Use These Investment Tools:
SIP Mutual Funds:
Monthly amount: Rs 6,000
Step Up % (annual): 10%
Investment duration: 25 years
Expected rate of return: 12%
Invested amount: Rs 70,80,988
Estimated returns: Rs 1,85,72,288
Total value: Rs 2,56,53,276
https://zerodha.com/calculators/step-up-sip-calculator/
Here, ‘step-up’ SIP technique has been used to enhance the impact of compounding. Step-up investing means gradually increasing your investment amount each year. It helps you save more as your income grows and boosts the power of compounding.
PPF:
This debt tool is a great investment vehicle as it gives assured returns and provides tax benefits on investment as well as maturity corpus.
Currently, the Public Provident Fund (PPF) offers an annual return of 7.1%. This rate is subject to periodic review and may be revised by the government.
Yearly investment: Rs 1 lakh
Time: 25 years
Invested Amount: Rs 25,00,000
Interest Earned: Rs 43,72,010
Maturity Value: Rs 68,72,010
https://www.sbisecurities.in/calculators/ppf-calculator
Gold Investment:
After giving solid 27% returns in 2024, gold has given over 50% returns in 2025, making it the most attractive investment tool.
Historically, the precious yellow metal has been known to yield an average 10% annual returns.
Monthly investment: Rs 6,000
Time: 25 years
Expected return: 10%
Total investment: Rs 18,00,000
Final value: Rs 74,58,957
https://gullak.money/blog/gold-investment-calculator/
So, with a monthly investment of around Rs 20,000, one can easily accumulate a corpus of Rs 4 crore in about 25 years.
To be clear, these figures are an estimate and based on past performances of funds and gold. Investors are advised to consult a financial expert before making any significant commitment.