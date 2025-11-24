Business NewsPersonal FinanceRetirement Corpus Of Rs 5 Crore: What Should Be Your Monthly Investment At Ages 25, 30, And 35?
Retirement Corpus Of Rs 5 Crore: What Should Be Your Monthly Investment At Ages 25, 30, And 35?

One of the ways many build long-term wealth is through SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) in mutual funds.

Unlike SIPs, RDs come with guaranteed returns. (Photo Source: Freepik)
Planning for retirement has become an essential part of personal finance. With rising life expectancy and changing job patterns, many people now aim to build a financial cushion that can support them for decades after they stop working.

One commonly used benchmark is a retirement corpus of around Rs 5 crore. Using standard financial planning assumptions, here is a breakdown of how much you must invest monthly to build a corpus of Rs 5 crore if you start at ages 25, 30 or 35.

One of the ways many build long-term wealth is through SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) in mutual funds.

What Is An SIP?

An SIP is a way of investing in mutual funds by putting in a fixed amount of money at regular intervals, most commonly every month. Instead of saving a large sum and investing it all at once, an SIP allows you to build wealth gradually through smaller, consistent contributions.

The amount you choose is automatically deducted from your bank account and invested into the mutual fund scheme you select. Over time, the returns earned on your investment also start generating additional returns, a process known as compounding.

Retirement Age

For most people in India, the retirement age is considered to be 60. To find your investment duration, subtract your current age from 60.

  • Age 25 means 35 years left

  • Age 30 means 30 years left

  • Age 35 means 25 years left

These years determine how long your SIP can grow.

How Much To Invest Based On Age (Assuming 13% Returns)

Age 25 -  35 Years To Invest

  • Required SIP: Rs 7,200 per month

  • Total investment over 35 years: Rs 30,24,000

  • Projected capital gains: Rs 4,74,73,141

  • Total at 60: Rs 5,04,97,141

Age 30 -  30 Years To Invest

  • Required SIP: Rs 13,300 per month

  • Total investment over 30 years: Rs 47,88,000

  • Projected capital gains: Rs 4,52,40,203

  • Total at 60: Rs 5,00,28,203

Age 35 - 25 Years To Invest

  • Required SIP: Rs 25,100 per month

  • Total investment over 25 years: Rs 75,30,000

  • Projected capital gains: Rs 4,25,81,609

  • Total at 60: Rs 5,01,11,609

Beginning at 25 instead of 35 reduces the monthly requirement by more than half. Long-term equity SIPs are often used by investors to target 10-12% annual returns, as referenced across major financial advisories. The investment amount increases sharply when the time horizon shortens.

