Retirement Corpus Of Rs 5 Crore: What Should Be Your Monthly Investment At Ages 25, 30, And 35?

Planning for retirement has become an essential part of personal finance. With rising life expectancy and changing job patterns, many people now aim to build a financial cushion that can support them for decades after they stop working.

One commonly used benchmark is a retirement corpus of around Rs 5 crore. Using standard financial planning assumptions, here is a breakdown of how much you must invest monthly to build a corpus of Rs 5 crore if you start at ages 25, 30 or 35.

One of the ways many build long-term wealth is through SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) in mutual funds.