Rethinking Philanthropy In India: Why You Don't Need Crores To Start Giving
Nearly 95% of India's social spending comes from the government, with only about 5% coming from individuals, families and CSR combined, according to Dasra.
For most Indians, philanthropy sits in a distant mental category — something associated with industrialists, foundations or people whose names appear on hospital wings and school plaques.
Giving, we are told, is what you do after you've made it. After the house is paid for. After the children are settled. After there is "enough". But that moment, for most people, never quite arrives.
The belief that philanthropy must wait until wealth is accumulated has quietly narrowed who gets to participate in giving. It has also distorted what giving looks like. In India, where private philanthropy accounts for a small share of overall social spending, this mindset matters.
According to sector estimates cited by philanthropy foundation Dasra, nearly 95% of India's social spending comes from the government, with only about 5% coming from individuals, families and CSR combined. This does not mean Indians are ungenerous. It means many don’t see themselves as eligible to give.
"There’s a belief that you start giving once you retire or once you’ve had a high liquidity event," says Neera Nundy, co-founder and partner at Dasra. "But giving is actually a spectrum. It’s not just for the wealthy, and it doesn’t have to begin with large sums of money."
Inherent Human Nature
In practice, most people already give — just not intentionally. Supporting extended family, helping domestic workers during emergencies, or contributing during crises are all forms of philanthropy, even if they don’t carry labels or tax receipts. The difference between informal generosity and meaningful giving lies in consistency and choice.
Philanthropy, practitioners argue, works best when treated as a habit rather than a milestone. Much like saving or investing, it begins with small, regular decisions. That could mean setting aside a modest monthly amount, committing a few hours a quarter, or offering professional skills where they are most needed.
Radha Goenka, director at RPG Foundation and founder of Pehlay Akshar, the Heritage Project and NatureRe, says her own journey began not with scale, but with clarity. "I started by asking where the highest need was, and where government funding was limited," she says. "Private philanthropy is most powerful when it fills those gaps."
How Does One Start Giving?
For first-time givers, the entry point does not have to be complex. Starting close to home — within one’s community, workplace or neighbourhood — often reveals opportunities that are both urgent and tangible. Education, health and disaster relief are common starting points, but underfunded areas such as language education, heritage, urban ecology and mental health often struggle to attract attention.
Equally important is resisting the urge to spread resources too thin. “It’s better to commit deeply to one cause than to donate small amounts everywhere,” Nundy says. “That’s how you learn, build relationships and see outcomes.”
Learning is, in fact, central to the process. Giving well requires patience, discernment and a willingness to ask uncomfortable questions about impact. These skills are developed over time — not acquired automatically with wealth.
Waiting until one feels 'rich enough' also delays this learning curve. By the time significant capital becomes available, many donors are ill-equipped to deploy it thoughtfully. "You have to learn how to give," Nundy says. "Starting early, even in small ways, builds that muscle."
There are signs this mindset is shifting. Younger professionals are donating small portions of their salaries. Families are involving children in giving decisions. Philanthropy is beginning to look less like a destination and more like a parallel journey alongside wealth creation.