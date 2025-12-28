Rethinking Philanthropy In India: Why You Don't Need Crores To Start Giving

For most Indians, philanthropy sits in a distant mental category — something associated with industrialists, foundations or people whose names appear on hospital wings and school plaques.

Giving, we are told, is what you do after you've made it. After the house is paid for. After the children are settled. After there is "enough". But that moment, for most people, never quite arrives.

The belief that philanthropy must wait until wealth is accumulated has quietly narrowed who gets to participate in giving. It has also distorted what giving looks like. In India, where private philanthropy accounts for a small share of overall social spending, this mindset matters.

According to sector estimates cited by philanthropy foundation Dasra, nearly 95% of India's social spending comes from the government, with only about 5% coming from individuals, families and CSR combined. This does not mean Indians are ungenerous. It means many don’t see themselves as eligible to give.

"There’s a belief that you start giving once you retire or once you’ve had a high liquidity event," says Neera Nundy, co-founder and partner at Dasra. "But giving is actually a spectrum. It’s not just for the wealthy, and it doesn’t have to begin with large sums of money."