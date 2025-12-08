Repo Rate Cut Impact: How Current Home Loan Interest Rates Compare Across Top Banks For December 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday lowered the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%, making borrowing cheaper for homebuyers and improving real estate sentiment. Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the move considers global trade and geopolitical challenges.

While inflation is high in advanced economies, it is under control in emerging markets like India, giving the RBI space for an accommodative policy.

The RBI’s repo rate or lending rate for commercial banks impacts borrowing in the market. If the repo rate is reduced, the lending for consumers becomes cheaper as banks tend to pass on the benefits.

Lower home-loan interest rates primarily benefit new applicants by making fresh mortgages more affordable. Existing borrowers with floating rates also gain through reduced EMIs, which will ease their monthly financial pressure.

Together, these changes increase purchasing power for homebuyers. However, borrowers who are tied to fixed-rate loans see no change, as their interest rates remain locked in regardless of market adjustments.