Relief As Physical Shares Folios Not To Be Frozen For Lack Of Specific Details

The impact of not freezing the folios will be very significant because there are numerous cases where the investors have not been able to update the details.

There are multiple reasons why this is the case. One is that it is difficult for many investors to actually give the details because these relate to shares that are lying somewhere with the investor, but they might not have any track of it.

In many cases, the details required cannot be given due to the fact that one of the joint holders might not be alive. This requires going through the entire process of transmission, which can take months to complete. There is also the fact that address of many investors has changed so while the investor has the physical shares, they might not be getting the communication from the companies.

Another situation, which is more likely with physical shareholders, is that they might be unaware of the new requirements. The investors with physical certificates often just put them away and they do not bother with the details related to it because they do not feel the need for any action.

In order to solve the issue, there is a need for the investor to ensure that they update the required details. The no-freezing directive is a good thing for the investor as they will not suffer negative consequences immediately. However, there is a need to ensure that the details are updated as soon as possible because this is for the benefit of the investors as they will receive the relevant communications easily and be able to manage the situation better.