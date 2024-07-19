Doom Scrolling Could Be Draining Gen Z's Wallets Dry

Doom scrolling is pinching your wallet more than you know. Picture this —You're walking into office on a mopey Monday morning and the only thing keeping you awake apart from coffee, is the new pair of sneakers your colleague has bought. Taking longer strides to match their pace, you try to catch a glimpse of the make and the label.

You picture your last large big spend and tell yourself that you do not need new sneakers.

“Does everyone have these sneakers now?” you think as you see another person with a similar pair on your feed later in the day. You find yourself lingering, looking at it a little longer.

You didn’t know you could miss something you never had, till you see another model showing off a shiny pair of sneakers again. Moments later, you find yourself entering your UPI pin to buy the pair of kicks, and then, sighing about the space you're going to have to make in your shoe cabinet for them.

Doom scrolling paired with targeted social media advertisements can convince you that you need new shoes before you cut the price tag off the one you already own.