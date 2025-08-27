Received A Festive Bonus? Four Investment Strategies To Make The Most of It

Receiving a festive bonus at work is always exciting. It’s a reward for your hard work and gives you a chance to boost your financial health. It’s quite common for employees to spend their festive bonus on shopping and other lifestyle needs. Many people prefer to splurge on a long-awaited purchase or take a vacation.

However, investing the entire amount of the festive bonus could help in strengthening your financial position or boosting your emergency funds. You can also take a balanced approach and consider setting aside a portion of your bonus for immediate needs and investing the rest wisely.

Assuming you get Rs 50,000 as a festive bonus, here are your potential investment options with a medium-term horizon: