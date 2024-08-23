The True Cost Of A Home, Sweet Home

Buying a home is often celebrated as one of life's most significant milestones—a true "adulting" moment. But while the excitement of finding that perfect property is understandable, many first-time buyers may not fully grasp the true cost of home ownership. The reality is, it's not just about the purchase price.

For many Indians, buying a home is a dream realised with the help of a home loan. In fact, a 2023 report by the National Housing Bank reveals that over 90% of residential property buyers in India rely on loans to finance their purchases. As Santosh Joseph, founder of Germinate Investor Services LLP., aptly puts it: "Taking a loan to buy a residential property is one of the wisest things one can do, as it leverages a tool to build an asset with the potential to appreciate over time."

However, as many soon realise, the purchase price is just the tip of the iceberg.