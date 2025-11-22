RD vs SIP: Which Is Better For Rs 10 Lakh Target By 2028?

The choice between RD and SIP becomes important to reach Rs 10 lakh by 2028. If you choose an RD, your expected return might be in the range of 3% to 8.5% per annum depending on the bank. That will likely make your savings grow steadily, but the growth could be limited.

If you opt for a SIP, especially in equity mutual funds, the returns could be much higher. For several funds, the long-term annual SIP returns have been upwards of 10% to 15%. By 2028, if market conditions are favourable, the power compounding could help you reach, or even exceed, the Rs 10 lakh target more comfortably than an RD. But there is risk involved too, as SIPs can suffer when markets go down, and you have no assured returns.