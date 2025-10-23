RBI Retail Direct: How To Invest In Government Bonds Online? Here's A Guide

RBI Retail Direct is an online platform that allows individual investors to purchase and sell government securities (G-Secs) directly. Investors can access Treasury Bills (T-Bills), Government of India Bonds, Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) and State Development Loans (SDLs) through this facility. By allowing direct participation, the platform opens up what was once an institution-dominated government debt market to the general public.

All transactions are conducted through a Retail Direct Gilt (RDG) account, which can be opened free of cost on the official portal at https://rbiretaildirect.org.in/#/.