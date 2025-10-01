RBI Policy Rate Decision: How Will It Affect Your Home Loan?

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), at its September-October meeting, decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.5%. The decision has significant implications for the economy, with its impact expected to be felt across sectors— particularly the home loan market.

When looking to buy a home or invest in property, people are often concerned about how much they will need to borrow and what it will cost them. Most pay attention to the interest rates offered by banks, but an important factor behind these figures is the repo rate, which is set by the RBI.

Whenever this rate changes, the impact on home loans is immediate—they either become more expensive or more affordable. The RBI regulates the repo rate depending on the situation of the Indian economy.