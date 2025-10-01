RBI Policy Rate Decision: How Will It Affect Your Home Loan?
The repo rate set by the RBI impacts the cost of borrowing. The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.5%.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), at its September-October meeting, decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.5%. The decision has significant implications for the economy, with its impact expected to be felt across sectors— particularly the home loan market.
When looking to buy a home or invest in property, people are often concerned about how much they will need to borrow and what it will cost them. Most pay attention to the interest rates offered by banks, but an important factor behind these figures is the repo rate, which is set by the RBI.
Whenever this rate changes, the impact on home loans is immediate—they either become more expensive or more affordable. The RBI regulates the repo rate depending on the situation of the Indian economy.
What Is Repo Rate?
The repo rate is the borrowing cost set by the RBI when lending funds to commercial banks.
This mechanism is the cornerstone of monetary policy and helps to control both inflation and the supply of money in the system.
If the central bank raises the repo rate, it becomes costlier for banks to obtain finance, often leading to a slowdown in inflation. Conversely, a reduced repo rate encourages banks to borrow more freely, thereby stimulating economic growth and activity.
How Repo Rate Affects Home Loans
The repo rate set by RBI influences home loan interest rates. When this rate goes up, banks often change their lending rates to match their new borrowing costs. This means your home loan interest rate or EMI could rise, especially if you have a floating-rate loan.
On the other hand, when the repo rate is cut, banks benefit from lower borrowing costs, prompting them to decrease home loan interest rates. This reduction can make EMIs more affordable for borrowers or decrease the overall loan term.
For those taking a home loan, a rise in repo rate translates to higher borrowing costs, whereas a drop means more affordable loans.
Loans with floating interest rates are tied to the repo rate and their interest rates fluctuate accordingly. In contrast, fixed-rate home loans have the same interest rate throughout the tenure, unless they are refinanced.