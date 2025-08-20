Rains Making You Spend More? Breaking Down Seasonal Expenses From Transport To Medicines

One of the first envelopes of expenses that sees a spike is transport. A ride that would have been well within the budget can jump higher solely due to the weather.

Then follows the miscellaneous spends like umbrella, sandals, rain coats and more, that are necessities. Though these might not be as frequent, the purchases of these products for a full family can add up to a hefty bill.

Another factor is the lifestyle changes like grocery shopping or ordering in. The ordeal of going out to buy groceries or food will push many to simply order it in. This although subtle, will cost nearly double the actual price.

There also quieter spends like medicines as one becomes more prone to fevers and sickness. Monsoons tend to bring more hospital visits due to the compromised immune system and various other factors.

Expenses for houses are a different category altogether as leaks, maintenance, heaters and more come in during the season. This can range from windows to fixing up electronics that are damaged by the rains.

One last honourable mention is also the insurance premium that some might need to pay especially in flood prone areas. Despite this spend not being a seasonal one, any slip in the process of making claims can even result in a need to dip into savings as well.