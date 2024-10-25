Samosa, Sushi, Or Dal-Chawal: Radhika Gupta's Take On Portfolio Allocation

In the context of investing, dal-chawal represents the foundation of a well-diversified portfolio—investments that are stable and reliable. This core can consist of large-cap mutual funds, the Public Provident Fund (PPF), or government bonds, which provide steady returns with minimal risk.

Edelweiss MF's MD & CEO Radhika Gupta emphasises the significance of having a solid core in your portfolio: "I think 70-80 percent of your portfolio should be like dal chawal. And you can replace chawal with roti, but a bulk of what we eat is grains, sabzi, and dal. All this pickle and chutney stuff is great, but it should only be a small part of your portfolio."

She adds, "When I make dal chawal, it’s not about whether it's passive or active funds—it’s a philosophy. Dal chawal is what should be core to your portfolio. It’s stuff that is not seasonal, easy to digest, time-tested, and can last over time." This philosophy resonates with findings from a 2024 study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which revealed that 65% of retail investors in India prefer stable, long-term investments over high-risk speculative assets. A strong core portfolio allows investors to navigate market fluctuations while ensuring long-term growth.