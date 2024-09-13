Quality Of Life: Health Above Finances, Finds This Survey
India and Indonesia score the highest in the HSBC quality of life index, both at 81.
Physical wellness remains the top factor for a good quality of life, followed by mental wellness and financial fitness, according to a worldwide survey of affluent individuals by multinational investment bank HSBC. Together, these three factors account for 60% of what constitutes a good quality of life for the wealthy.
As per the survey, over two-fifths (43%) of respondents consider a healthy body and mind as the main indicator of a good quality of life. This is followed by 25% who view financial security as the key factor, and 19% who believe that spending quality time with family is most important.
The survey also finds that individuals who are financially fit are 1.2 times more likely to score high on physical wellness. Conversely, those with high physical wellness are 1.6 times more likely to be financially fit.
Additionally, people who score high on physical wellness are 10.3 times more likely to have above-average mental wellness. Meanwhile, individuals with above-average mental wellness are 3.7 times more likely to achieve high physical wellness.
It is to be noted that the survey measured financial fitness using the HSBC methodology, which evaluates respondents across financial habits, knowledge, planning, and security.
Overall, the quality of life index stands at 76, an increase of one point from 2023. Hong Kong and Singapore recorded significant increases in quality of life scores this year. Interestingly, India and Indonesia score the highest, both at 81.
The financial fitness score is 78, down by four points, while the score for physical wellness has risen by four points to 77. Mental wellness holds steady at 72.
Physical wellness score is highest among millennials (age 28-43), followed by Gen Z (age 25-27), Gen X (age 44-59), and baby boomers (age 60-69).
In India, the score for physical wellness went up from 81 to 84 this year. On the other hand, the scores of mental wellness (76) and financial fitness (82) declined by one and three points, respectively.
The online survey was conducted in March this year across 11 countries and had participation of 11,230 individuals aged 25-69 and possessing investable assets ranging from $1,00,000 to $2 million.
India had the fourth highest number of respondents at 1,456, after the UK, Hong Kong, and China.