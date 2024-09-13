Quality Of Life: Health Above Finances, Finds This Survey

Physical wellness remains the top factor for a good quality of life, followed by mental wellness and financial fitness, according to a worldwide survey of affluent individuals by multinational investment bank HSBC. Together, these three factors account for 60% of what constitutes a good quality of life for the wealthy.

As per the survey, over two-fifths (43%) of respondents consider a healthy body and mind as the main indicator of a good quality of life. This is followed by 25% who view financial security as the key factor, and 19% who believe that spending quality time with family is most important.

The survey also finds that individuals who are financially fit are 1.2 times more likely to score high on physical wellness. Conversely, those with high physical wellness are 1.6 times more likely to be financially fit.

Additionally, people who score high on physical wellness are 10.3 times more likely to have above-average mental wellness. Meanwhile, individuals with above-average mental wellness are 3.7 times more likely to achieve high physical wellness.

It is to be noted that the survey measured financial fitness using the HSBC methodology, which evaluates respondents across financial habits, knowledge, planning, and security.