Punjab Floods: Does Your Home Insurance Cover Flood Damage?

Punjab is reeling through devastating floods due to the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets, following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas across Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

As per reports, the state is facing its worst floods since 1988. Over 1,400 villages have submerged.

The extensive damage has left communities struggling to cope with major property losses. In the aftermath, this could be an occasion for many to review their home insurance policies with respect to coverage against damages caused by floods.