Priyanka Gandhi Holds More Gold Than Husband's Equity Holdings — It's Enough To Make Her Crorepati

A comparison of assets between Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband, Robert Vadra, reveals contrasting asset allocations.

While Priyanka Gandhi holds a significant portion of her wealth as immovable assets, a major chunk of her holdings is also in gold, far exceeding the amount businessman Robert Vadra holds in equity. This investment alone elevates her net worth and is enough to make her a crorepati.

Based on asset disclosures filed with the Election Commission of India, Priyanka Gandhi has net gold assets weighing 2.5 kilogrammes, worth Rs 1.16 crore. This is a notable investment choice, given the yellow metal's traditional appeal as a safe-haven asset and its recent record run.

Currently, MCX gold futures are trading at Rs 78,356 per 10 grammes, as per Bloomberg data.