Priyanka Gandhi Holds More Gold Than Husband's Equity Holdings — It's Enough To Make Her Crorepati
The asset disclosures of Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra illustrate a significant difference in investment strategies.
A comparison of assets between Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband, Robert Vadra, reveals contrasting asset allocations.
While Priyanka Gandhi holds a significant portion of her wealth as immovable assets, a major chunk of her holdings is also in gold, far exceeding the amount businessman Robert Vadra holds in equity. This investment alone elevates her net worth and is enough to make her a crorepati.
Based on asset disclosures filed with the Election Commission of India, Priyanka Gandhi has net gold assets weighing 2.5 kilogrammes, worth Rs 1.16 crore. This is a notable investment choice, given the yellow metal's traditional appeal as a safe-haven asset and its recent record run.
Currently, MCX gold futures are trading at Rs 78,356 per 10 grammes, as per Bloomberg data.
ALSO READ
Gold Hits Record High Of Rs 81,500, Silver Surges To Rs 1.02 Lakh Per Kg Amid Festive Demand
In stark contrast, Robert Vadra has no reported gold investments. His portfolio leans heavily toward other financial assets, particularly equity holdings. His stocks and fund investments just fall short of the Rs 1-crore mark, and sit at Rs 99.9 lakh. His highest holding is in Usha Martin Ltd., in which he holds 2,000 shares, followed by Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd., in which he holds 1,300 shares as per the affidavit. Both investments are worth over Rs 8 lakh each.
Priyanka Gandhi, on the other hand, has no equity holding, but has invested Rs 2.2 crore in Franklin Templeton's India Flexi Cap Growth fund.
Priyanka Gandhi has, on paper, a single car to her name — a 2004 Honda CR-V. Robert Vadra has a 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser, a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle and a 1993 Mini Cooper.
In terms of liquid financial assets, Priyanka Gandhi's total bank deposits amount to Rs 3.67 lakh, a modest figure compared to Robert Vadra's Rs 52.5 lakh. Robert Vadra's approach seems to focus more on liquidity and financial securities, reflected in his significantly larger bank deposits and equity investments.
Robert Vadra's real estate portfolio is worth a staggering Rs 27.6 crore, dwarfing Priyanka Gandhi's immovable assets of Rs 7.74 crore.