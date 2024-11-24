Price Of Picture Perfect Weddings: Insta-Worthy Visuals Have Fat Bills

Knowing what the heart wants is truly an art, but knowing what it does not want is often clearer. Ruling out what one does not what to spend on makes the planning process a lot more easier. Now this is where social media comes into the picture.

With a window into a world of options, the influence manages to confuse, inspire and overwhelm couples all at the same time. The love for exciting same-day edit reels, exuberant drone shots and save the date photoshoots have bumped up the bills of wedding visuals.

The chokehold that trendy visuals have on couples are insane, but here's the hot take: we found out that not everyone is a fan. While some said that social media does have a huge influence on how they plan their wedding, couples also say that there is a certain financial pressure that accompanies picture-perfect wedding visuals.